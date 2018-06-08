Diddy’s dream to own an NFL team one day has been shattered all because of one weak policy promoted by the league. In a recent interview with BigBoiTV featuring his son King Combs, the Hip-Hop multi-talent expressed his discernment with the NFL’s most recent policy change in regards to the national anthem. Diddy finds the act to be another format of oppression plagued upon the Black man. Last month, the league released an official statement outlining the new rule, which states that players are no longer required to be present on the field during the national anthem, but shall a player be present they are required to stand. If a player rejects such notion, they are subject to a fine and “appropriate discipline” by the commissioner.

“I really wanted to go in there and be a part of the NFL, and try and be a positive change. This last move… I don’t even want to own an NFL team no more,” said Diddy. “I don’t want to be associated with oppressing black men,” he said. “I don’t want to be associated with telling grown ass men what they can and can’t do.”

Last October, he took to Twitter to express his desire to take over the entire NFL league and even immediately placed a demand for its bid. This occurred very shortly after the NFL revealed their plan on reinforcing a rule upon players to stand up for the anthem. The Bad Boy mogul didn’t find the present NFL a fit place for players to freely be themselves in lieu with siding with their own people. And, of course, this is in direct reference to the Black men of the NFL.

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Diddy (@Diddy) October 11, 2017

A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan. — Diddy (@Diddy) October 11, 2017

Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) October 11, 2017

Once the owner of the Carolina Panthers Jerry Richardson announced he plans of selling the team amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Diddy immediately hopped on the line of interest to purchase the team.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

But now, since the league has placed an unruly restriction upon players, the business mastermind wants absolutely no parts in this arena of sports unless, things go into reverse.

“To all my brother that are out there, I got y’all back,” he continued in conclusion of his decision. “My feelings are hurt. Because I’m such an NFL fan, and I hope they do what they have to do to fix it, and I hope they re-engage my dream to want to do that.”

Watch Diddy’s interview with BigBoiTV, below.