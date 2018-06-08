Donald Trump is making an offer to NFL players. POTUS wants their recommendations of people who were treated unfairly by the system and deserves a pardon.

Trump spoke with reporters outside of the White House when he announced his plan.

“What I’m thinking to do, you have a lot of people in the NFL in particular … they’re not proud enough to stand for our national anthem. I’m gonna ask all of those people to recommend to me … people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system and I’m gonna ask them to recommend to me, people that were unfairly treated, friends of theirs or people that they know about and I’m gonna take a look at those applications. And if I find and my committee finds that they were unfairly treated, then we will pardon them or at least let them out.”

This announcement comes after Donald Trump granted Alice Marie Johnson, 63, clemency. She was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug conviction, and it was her first time ever getting arrested. Kim Kardashian lobbied to free Johnson after her story went viral.

Do you think this “act of kindness” will fix things between Donnie and the NFL players?