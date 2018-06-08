Steph Curry and the Golden Warriors don’t want to visit the White House when they win their second consecutive year.

That’s good because on Friday President Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want them there either.

Trump, fresh off canceling the NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles’ White House appearance when it became clear he wasn’t going to draw much of a crowd, says this year’s NBA Finals winner won’t have the chance to turn down his invitation to Washington D.C. Because they won’t be getting one.

“We’re not going to invite either team,” he told reporters Friday morning.

President Donald Trump told reporters this morning that "we're not going to invite either team," referring to the Warriors and Cavs. https://t.co/A8PQ86LfqM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2018

According to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had this to say about Trump: “The president has made it pretty clear he’s going to try to divide us, all of us in this country, for political gain. It’s just the way it is. We all look forward to the day we can go back to just having a celebration of athletic achievement.”

This is an expected move from the petty commander in chief. Trump loves the attention to be on himself. How can you not invite someone over, when they had no intention of showing up anyhow?

Last year, the Warriors took their time to make an official team decision on whether they’d visit the White House after winning the NBA title. Afterward, Trump wasn’t happy with the Warriors and went full petty on a Twitter rant that led to the Warriors being no longer invited to the White House.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Instead, members of the Golden State roster spent their first road trip in the nation’s capital touring an African-American history museum with a group of school children. Maybe the Warriors will return to the museum and build on that experience.