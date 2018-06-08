Drake’s beef with Pusha T is officially over. All parties have indicated that the battle is not of interest to anyone to continue. While the blows have been exchanged and there isn’t any more to come, the Hip-Hop community still has questions, specifically in regards to Drake’s possible son. To help out in figuring out if the son is really a seed of the 6 God who better to bring in than Maury Povich?

Airport enthusiast TMZ pulled up on Povich at LAX and questioned him about the beef in which Maury extended an invite to Drake for a paternity test. “New season starts next month, we’re ready,” he said.

Drake made his first public appearance since “The Story of Adidon” this week when he attended a friend’s birthday party. While he was smiling on the outside he shared in the comments section of a post on Instagram “Nobody really know what I been through.” If that energy translates to the music, Scorpion can really be special.

Will we get Drake to do a backstage video and sit across from Sophie Brussaux on the talk show stage in front of America? It’s highly doubtful. But it is a crazy idea to think about, right?

However, it may be less of a sting for Drake to hear “You are the father” than “You are hiding a son.” Check out the legend of finding fathers and his request to Drake below.