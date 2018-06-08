As many tribulations as Yeezy has been through this past year, today is a day that even Kanye West himself cannot deny is reason to celebrate.

Born to the late Dr. Donda West in Atlanta, Georgia on this date in 1977, the iconic emcee, singer, producer, clothing designer and self proclaimed “genius” has become a household name over the past two decades. From his role as in-house producer for the now defunct Roc-A-Fella Records to the revolutionary ‘Ye who proclaimed “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people” to the “KoonYe” as he was called when he famously, yet erroneously proclaimed “Slavery is a choice,” there’s no predictability when it comes “Yeezus”.

Not withholding his new Ye and Kids See Ghosts featuring Kid Cudi, which debuted today, between promoting his projects, breaking up rap beefs with Drake and Pusha T and keeping his reality TV wife and kids happy, together and sane, it’s a surety that Kanye will be extremely busy today. The Mind Squad send a super born day shout out to the man behind one of America’s most controversial minds since his pal Donald Trump; Mr. Kanye West!

Kanye West "Through The Wire" from KUAMP.COM on Vimeo.