The Dipset lieutenant Juelz Santana is facing more legal trouble in New Jersey, but this time it’s with the bank.

Wells Fargo is taking the Harlem rapper to court, claiming that Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, has not made any mortgage payments on his half-million dollar condominium. Santana has been leasing the $3K a month plush pad since 2005, but he’s not even halfway through his 30-year mortgage agreement and is almost six digits in arrears.

Santana is currently out on bond on charges of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, attempting to carry a weapon on an aircraft and drug possession after the Diplomats emcee ran from a security checkpoint in Newark Liberty International Airport when TSA agents discovered a handgun and illegal drugs in his carry-on luggage.

A judge denied Santana’s request to travel and perform last month because of the nature of his charges, which in turn has seriously hindered his ability to appear at any of the Dipset’s out of town shows. Less travel means less money for Santana, who now faces dilemmas in both civil and criminal courts.

If the 36 year old rapper is found guilty on all of the charges, he could be looking at 20 years in prison. Possession of a firearm by a felon carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison in New Jersey.

