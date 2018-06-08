After dropping the listening party merch for his new album ye — available now on vinyl and physical CD as seen below — Kanye West keeps the party favors coming with yet another capsule set – this time from the L.A. listening party for his collaborative Kid Cudi-assisted album, Kids See Ghosts.

The pieces in this set were originally given out to attendees at the listening, featuring a coach jacket, hoodie, and long-sleeve T-shirt designed by OFF-WHITE™ founder Virgil Abloh and renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. The graphic used primarily on the merch, which plays off the actual Kids See Ghosts album cover, shows an alternate color edition of Murakami’s Ukiyo-e style woodblock print image. Further design specs include a “Kids See Ghosts” spraypainted motif going down the sleeve and the listening event details etched on the upper chest area.

Pieces from the Kanye West x Kid Cudi Kids See Ghost album merch range from $65 USD to $150 USD, so cop those along with physical copies of ye right now at shop.kanyewest.com.