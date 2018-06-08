Lil Kim reportedly filed for bankruptcy last month in New Jersey, claiming she’s $4 million in debt.

TMZ reports that the “Big Momma Thing” rapper owes $2 million on a loan for her NJ home, $1,845,451.74 in unpaid taxes, as well as $186k for legal bills.

She allegedly offered to pay $5,500 a month to a creditor so she can straighten her financial situation out. The hearing is scheduled for July.

In other Lil Kim related news, the Queen Bee is working on a new album. There’s no word when it will be released, but if it’s set for a 2018 release, that will help with her debt.