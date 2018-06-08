Earlier today, Lil Wayne was the subject of an Internet eruption as he was freed from his deal with Cash Money records and Tha Carter V will be available to fans. The original report was met with celebration but some felt it was too good to be true. The release has now been confirmed by his lawyer Ron Sweeney.

“Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” Sweeney said in a statement to Billboard. “In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further. I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next.”

Sweeney also revealed the deal will allow Weezy F. Baby to own his music, assets, and likeness. We currently do not have any words from Lil Wayne regarding the matter but hopefully, we actually get some new songs soon.