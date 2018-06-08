Much has been said and tweeted regarding the Pusha T and Drake beef in the past few days. Kanye West tweeted that he is not about beef and the team should move about love, J. Prince advised Drake to not unleash what is being referred to as a “career ending” diss and Drake has let out on Instagram that his last few days have been heavy. But no one heard from Pusha until now.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Daytona spitter also let fans know the battle is over, citing closed-door conversations as a contributing factor.

“I mean, you know. These conversations have been had and, to my knowledge, it’s all over. It’s all over with,” Pusha said. “I mean, listen: I’m ready to be back to the music for real. Just feeding my base, that’s it. That’s the most important thing to me at all times.”

It all seems to be wrapped up on this thrilling edition of Hip-Hop lyrical jousting. Somebody just let Dennis Graham know, he’s dropping some subtle jabs at his son’s opponent telling TMZ: “I don’t know Pusha T. I don’t know anything about anybody named Pusha T, and if I did, I would push their T.”

With that said, let’s get back to the music. Hopefully, Scorpion is on the way.