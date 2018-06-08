Words by Alexis Fyall

Rihanna never fails to shine like a diamond whenever she hits the red carpet, and as fans know, she just gets badder and badder each time.

From numerous Grammy Awards appearances, worldwide tours and her successful Fenty Collection, this beauty is taking the world by storm one red carpet at a time. Why? Because every time she steps out she stunts.

Rih Rih stole the show at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards while rocking a custom Adam Selman gown laced with 230,000 Swarovski crystals. In 2015, she twirled in tulle to the 57th annual Grammy Awards wearing a bubblegum pink dress by Giambattista Valli. This week, the Bajan beauty did it again when she swam into the Ocean’s 8 premiere wearing a deep purple Givenchy gown. Can we say phresh off the runway?

In her latest film the 30-year-old singer-turned-actress plays a leading role as Nine Ball an Afrocentric computer nerd who can hack into anything she touches. To celebrate her success and another red carpet win, here are eight of Rihanna’s best red carpet premiere looks over the past eight years.

2011: Rihanna makes jaws drop at the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

2012: Rih Rih hit the red carpet glistening in gold during the 2012 BRIT Awards in London.

2013: Rihanna was the lady in red at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

2014: Rih Rih was a bad gal as she shined bright in 230,000 Swarovski crystals at the CFDA Awards in New York City.

2015: Rihanna was sitting pretty in pink at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

2016: Rihanna was clearly a Black girl that rocked with BET in New York City.

2017: Rih Rih officially stepped into the beauty world when she launched the ‘FENTY Beauty’ by Rihanna collection in London.

2018: Hollywood’s bad gal was style and grace (and everything in between) when she stepped into the Ocean’s 8 premiere party like …