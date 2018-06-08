Sons of Anarchy star Alan O’Neill has been found dead, aged 47, at his girlfriend’s flat.

The Irish actor’s body was discovered in the hallway of her apartment on Wednesday.

Cops told TMZ that no foul play was suspected. Alan had a history of heart problems and was known to be a heavy drinker and smoker.

He has been a working actor since 1997, but he is best known as Hugh from biker gang drama Sons of Anarchy.

Alan appeared as the ex-IRA gun runner in the show seven times between 2013 and 2014.

His other credits include Irish TV series Fair City, where he played Keith McGrath for 70 episodes, comedy show Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories and British series Inspector George Gently.

Alan was scheduled to appear in an upcoming horror movie, Charlie Lives, about teens being terrorized by remaining Manson Family members.

His final post, in March, was a picture of himself posing in Dublin with singer Cee-Lo Green.