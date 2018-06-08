True sneakerheads can remember the severe hype around the PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 that kinda-sorta dropped back in 2006. The shoe was exclusive to a “friends and family” list only, but now it looks like the urban legend will see a more general release sooner than anyone expected.

An updated version of the now-iconic collaboration is set to arrive just ahead of the 2018 E3 video game convention, complete with a revamped upper and changes in the colorway and materials used to construct the shoe. According to Nike, almost all samples from the first round of the initial premium leather version were destroyed as part of the production process, so this new update will definitely make for a welcomed return. There’s even a rendered prototype of the new design via sneaker info expert @py_rates on Twitter:

*LEAK ALERT*: @Nike x @PlayStation will be back later this year with a second collab, this time featuring the Air Force 1.

Let us know what you think to out mock ups and how excited you are to cop!

Please RT & Follow for upcoming info on future drops.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/8XySsWmNpE — py_rates (@py_rates) February 7, 2018

So far, word is that the updated PlayStation x Nike Air Force 1 will drop this coming Monday (June 11). We’ll be on the lookout for official word, but keep an eye on the streets for these, guys!



Image: Nike