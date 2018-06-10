Earn, Paper Boi, Dairus and Van are coming back for a third season according to FX.

The cable network made the announcement to renew Atlanta Thursday (June 7), a few weeks after the show’s season 2 finale, “Robbin’ Season,” aired. But the show was never guaranteed renewal for another season.

While the show has garnered two Emmy wins — both going to Donald Glover (Earn) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series — and six Emmy nominations, the dramatic series’ story line hasn’t come without controversy or scrutiny. Its second season also experienced a significant drop in viewership — which delivered upwards of 850,000 viewers during the premiere, but ended with numbers that reached just about 550,000 viewers.

FX Networks and FX Productions co-president Nick Grad announced the company’s decision to bring the “dramedy” back, saying, “Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done. With ‘Atlanta: Robbin’ Season,’ Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Unlike the transition from the first season to the second, Atlanta will return in 2019 — a much shorter wait time than the two years fans were left in limbo waiting for the season 2 premiere.

Watch a clip from the Atlanta season 2 finale, “Robbin’ Season,” below.