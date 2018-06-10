Puerto Ricans have involved with hip-hop since the very beginning of the culture in the South Bronx. Reggaeton developed on the island and the artists involved in the genre helped push its popularity to the masses. The man at the center of the genre finally tells his life story during the early days of his career. Hector “El Father” Delgado’s life is retold in the movie Conoceras La Verdad that dramatizes his journey in the music game. The struggles with his family, the problems in the street, his success in music, and his eventual departure from the music industry to religion a la Ma$e. He now preaches at his church in Puerto Rico under the Maranatha Ministries brand. Maranatha Ministries is also based on the island in the city of Rio Grande, P.R. near the tourist destination of Coco Beach. The ministry also operates a radio station (Radio Maranatha)Delgado also was known as Hector “El Bambino” was a member of the Los Bambinos group before making his rounds in the music industry. Eventually, he was signed to Rocafella Records at the height of Reggaeton’s popularity in the United States. After the deal fizzled out, Delgado returned to music continuing to make records, produce, and perform at shows. Also featured in the film is Daddy Yankee, a legend in his own right in Reggaeton and Latin music. Yankee continues to remain widely popular with audiences. Conoceras was released earlier this year. According to Showtimes.com, it was well received from audiences that went to see the film.

Photo Credit: Nestorcitodealmagro