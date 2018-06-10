With Nike recently showing love to its popular Air Max 1 and Air Max 95 silhouettes, it was only a matter of time before another fresh Air Max 97 release made its way on our radar.

The crisp “Summit White” version of the AM97 arrives in perfect timing for the impending season ahead, featuring updates to the original design without losing key specs like the reflective 3M piping on the upper. The black accents found on the Air unit and outsole save these from being your typical run-of-the-mill white sneaker, ultimately making for a nice contrast that puts emphasis on the grooves in the shoe’s detailing.

Official details are slim for the release date and price of the Nike Air Max 97 “Summit White,” but so far it’s expected to arrive later this month.