Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the Old Spice Guy, has signed on to play the adult version of Mike Hanlon in It: Chapter 2.

Mustafa joins a cast that includes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, and Jay Ryan, who are set to play Beverly, Bill, Richie, and Ben, respectively, in the sequel. According to Variety, Bill Skarsgård will return to play Pennywise the Clown, with Andy Bean as Stanley Uris and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak.

Actor Chosen Jacobs, who played the younger version of the Mike Hanlon role in last year’s It, was the first to announce the news of Mustafa’s casting on Friday night via Instagram.

It: Chapter 2 will take place more than a decade after the first movie, and all those sassy preteens who defeated an inter-dimensional monster are now full-fledged adults.

Released last September, It became the highest-grossing horror film of all time, bringing in $700 million worldwide. Director Andy Muschietti and writer Gary Dauberman are also returning for the sequel, which will be released by Warner Bros. and New Line on September 6, 2019. Production is expected to start this summer.

Mustafa isn’t exactly a household name, so his casting is somewhat surprising for a role that seems rather significant. The role will be his biggest one to date.

