The Golden State Warriors are the NBA Finals Champions — again! — after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 to win both the series and the team’s third championship in four years.

The closeout win was a formality, with Cleveland’s spirit crushed in a traumatic Game 1 defeat and its last gasp exhaled during a hard-fought Game 3 loss. LeBron James did all he could in the Finals, but he’s just one man against arguably the greatest team ever assembled.

If we’re being honest though, the “best teams ever” talk when it comes to GSW does holds some validation. You don’t just storm to three titles in four years and set the regular-season wins record at 73 (two years ago) and not gain entry into that elite club. The Warriors are stacked better than virtually every team in NBA history: four likely Hall of Famers, two MVPs, two Finals MVPs and a Defensive Player of the Year. They were able to withstand a late-season injury to Steph Curry and the loss of Andre Iguodala during the middle of the Western Conference Finals mainly due to always having multiple sets of accomplished hands ready to pick up the slack. Durant exerted himself more as a scorer and playmaker, meanwhile Klay Thompson and Draymond Green took on extra defensive assignments.

The Warriors were on their way to being a dynasty even before Kevin Durant decided to head to the Bay area. When Durant arrived, he just made the league’s most lethal offensive team that more dangerous, making for a suitable back-to-back Finals MVP.

This dynasty didn’t go without being tested. The Houston Rockets made for a formidable opponent, taking a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Finals before Chris Paul’s hamstring gave out and forced him to miss the last two games. Even with a Game 7 in Houston, the Warriors showed their championship pedigree and ended the Rockets’ season.

The Warriors have perfected the super team template that James first started, and there is no telling when the dynasty will end.

