NBA icon and current (for now) Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James was recently announced as the cover athlete for the 20th Anniversary Edition in the NBA 2K franchise. James last appeared on the cover of NBA 2K14 as a member of the Miami Heat, but this time is an even bigger milestone moment.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” said James. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

For the 2oth anniversary edition, James was the logical choice. Back when 2K Sports first introduced NBA 2K in November 1999, Allen Iverson was the cover athlete and for good reason — the cultural icon stood as the working man’s face of the NBA at that time. Fast foward twenty years later, James isn’t just the king on the court; he’s also the single greatest force in the NBA today.

What could make things interesting and put NBA 2K in an intriguing position is if James were to leave the Cavaliers during offseason, as it would be the second straight player to have their jersey changed on the cover. Last year, it was on All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who traded to the Boston Celtics shortly after dawning the cover in a Cavaliers uniform.

Recent cover athletes for the game include James on NBA 2K14 (left the Heat a year later to return to the Cavs), Kevin Durant on NBA 2K15 (left the Thunder a year later to join the Warriors), Paul George on NBA 2K17 (traded by the Pacers a year later) and Kyrie Irving on NBA 2K18 (traded by Cavs before the game even shipped).

NBA 2K19 is available now for $59.99 USD as a Standard Edition and $99.99 USD for the coveted 20th Anniversary edition. Head over to the NBA 2K web portal to find out where to purchase, and peep the info below to see all that comes with the 20th Anniversary edition:

