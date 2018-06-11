21 Savage is not a man to play and demonstrated he will protect himself this past weekend while at the Big Ass Pool Party in Atlanta. When a fight broke out among party goers, allegedly involving someone in Savage’s crew, a video shows the Issa creator with a gun.

TMZ released the video of the fight, which shows one of the participants of the brawl on the receiving end of a knockout but also of the Atlanta rapper with a gun in hand. Reports from the party state 21 Savage was handed the weapon after someone on the opposing side of the fight pulled a weapon.

The fight allegedly began after uninvited guests crashed the party and had an interaction with a woman who was attending with 21’s team.

There were not any shots fired at the pool party, however, local authorities did break up the event without any reports of an arrest. View video of the incident below.