DJ and super producer Avicii was laid to rest during a private funeral at Skogskyrkogården, a cemetery located in the Enskededalen district of his hometown of Stockholm, over the weekend.

Avicii’s body was found nearly two months ago in Middle Eastern city Muscat, Oman. Though the producer, properly named Tim Bergling, suffered from “acute pancreatitis” by way of alcoholism, according to the BBC, Avicii died after he cut himself with broken glass.

The funeral was an intimate ceremony with close friends and family, including Bergling’s brother-in-law Joakim Sterner, who paid his respects (publicly) by posting a picture of the program with a single rose petal sitting on top. There was no caption included, but it’s clear hearts are heavy.

As family and friends prepared to say their final goodbyes, the 28-year-old’s official death certificate surfaced.

The document, which was obtained by TMZ, listed Bergling’s birthday according to the Hijri calendar: April 8, 1439.

A spokesperson for the family told Billboard, “There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii.”

He continued, “The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim. They kindly ask media to respect this.”

Avicii is one of the recent celebrities to die by way of suicide in recent months — Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain are the latest.