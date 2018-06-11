Another day, another not so flattering story regarding Birdman. The Cash Money Records CEO is selling his mansion in Miami after defaulting payments on his loan.

The Blast reports Birdman is sidestepping days in court to battle for the home and selling the mansion for $13.5 million to a third party company. The mansion once belonged to Scott Storch and had nine bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, two pools, a theater, gym, private dock and other luxurious features.

The Rich Gang leader was being sued by EMG Transfer Agent, which was the host for a $12 million loan that placed the Miami home as collateral. The default resulted in him being sued for $12 million and interest.

This news follows another court case where Lil Wayne was freed from his Cash Money Records contract and received a settlement of over $10 million, that money, however, doesn’t come from the pockets of Baby.