Captain Marvel is the first Marvel film to be helmed by a woman. Marvel producer, Kevin Feige said. “We want the best person for the job… Hopefully, the best human, as we continue to fill out our slate, is half and half.”

Feige has declared that this is just the beginning, and many Marvel movies will have female directors in the future. With diversity being embraced, and the success of Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman, the bar is set high for female superheroes.

Additionally, there’s a splash of color in Hollywood from the success of Black Panther.

A number of Marvel’s female stars are trying for a female team up movie akin to the comic book “A- Force.” Hopefully with new and improved breaking through we get that wish!