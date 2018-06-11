The lineup for the 2018 ONE Musicfest has been announced and it’s looking lit.

Nas, Cardi B, and Miguel are slated to headline the two-day celebration in Atlanta on September 8-9. Additional performers include Jeezy, T.I., George Clinton with Parliament, Big Sean, Common with his supergroup August Greene, Rapsody, Kelis, Brandy, Jessie Reyez, DJ Nabs’ ATL Crunk Set featuring YoungBloodz, Ying Yang Twins, Eastside Boyz, Trillville, Kilo Ali and DJ Taz, and a handful of others.

Last year’s event hosted a farewell performance from Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) with about 20,000 attendees.