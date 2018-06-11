Dancehall artist and reality TV star Spice teamed up with JLM couture, VaSeanBrielle Nail Boutique, Empire Beauty School and hair brand Lola’s Hair to provide a unique opportunity for young women at NYC’s John Dewey High School.

The VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member recently launched the Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation and partnered for the prom giveaway that helped provide hair, makeup, dress, shoes, and accessories for the contest. Applicants submitted a statement of why they should be considered for the prize, and from that pool, the recipient Leslie Peña was selected.

The winner was announced May 18th, and in addition to the makeover, she and a guest were treated to a complimentary pre-prom meal at a local restaurant. Sponsors stepped in to help with the special occasion, and several came through with a makeover for the teen. Nearby business opened their doors and welcomed the camera crews to document the glam squad styling going down including a dress from JLM couture (@jlm_couture), VaSeanBrielle Nail Boutique (@vsbnailboutique), Empire Beauty School (@empirebeautyschool), and famous hair brand Lola’s Hair that has seven retail locations across America including three in New York (@lolashair).

With all the hoopla involving Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta’s upcoming reunion and the latest spat with co-stars Tokyo Diva and Tommy Lee, Spice was forced to remain in Atlanta; missing an opportunity to congratulate Leslie Pena in person. Spice entrusted her New York Team at Playbook MG to meet with the lucky winner in her absence. Check out Leslie Pena with friends at John Dewey’s Senior Prom.