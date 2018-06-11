Atlanta inked a deal with FX for season 3 last week and it’s about to get real. Donald Glover sat down with IndieWire and gave the fans a more in-depth prediction of what’s to come and how Kanye West’s Graduation album is involved.

Glover explains how and why he blueprints each season the same way West executes his albums,

“I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records. I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest – an honest version of it – and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

The relationship between the Yeezy’s albums and the Atlanta seasons should be expected due to the fact that executive producer, Stephen Glover explained how “Robbin’ Season” was influenced via Ye’s sophomore album, Late Registration.