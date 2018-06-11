The Hollywood Reporter has officially confirmed that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is officially set to team up with Dwayne Johnson for Universal’s action-thriller, Red Notice. The film will follow an Interpol agent who is after an art thief on the world’s Most Wanted List.

Rawson Marshall Thurber has been tapped to direct the action film. Thurber has directed Dwayne Johnson in Central Intelligence and the upcoming action-disaster film Skyscraper. Producers of the film include Beau Flynn, Dany, and Hiram Garcia, as well as Rawson Thurber for Bad Version Incorporated. Wendy Jacobson has been selected to executive produce the film.

Red Notice will not be the first time Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson team up for a film production. The pair starred together in the fifth out of seven films within The Fast and Furious franchise. Gadot is currently busy filming a sequel for box office hit Wonder Woman, through which she will, of course, be reprising her role as the female superhero. The sequel is set for release in November of 2019. Red Notice will hit theaters on June 12, 2020.