IHOP has been a staple in the food industry for years.

Not only is it known as the International House of Pancakes, but the abbreviation for its name rings bells itself. That’s why many food lovers were surprised to learn that the restaurant chain will be changing their name to IHOB.

The meaning of the letter “B” was kept a secret until today. International House of Burgers is the new name the restaurant will be going by. Who would’ve guessed? It took no time for Twitter to erupt, but IHOP IHOB assured that pancakes will still be on deck.

No need to worry. The bancakes aren't going anywhere! — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Scroll to check out some reactions:

I'm still calling you guys IHop idc@IHOb — WishOnWoods (@Woodsdemars) June 12, 2018

IHOb is the least dumb thing that happened today. — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 12, 2018

IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018

The IHOb waiter when you try to order pancakes pic.twitter.com/gPaX7MZTga — Jay Zim (@jay_zimmer) June 12, 2018

I miss the old iHop, straight from the Go iHop⁰Chop up the soul iHop, set on their goals iHop

I hate the new iHob, the bad mood iHob⁰The always rude iHob, spaz in the news iHob

I miss the sweet iHop, chop up the beats iHop

I gotta say, at that time I'd like to go to iHop — Cam (@cameronmills35) June 12, 2018

trump: they turned the p upside down! its ihob now! kim jong un: ur kidding me! what a joke! — international man of mystery, business expert (@sexualjumanji) June 12, 2018

IHOb

I – international

H – house

O – of

b – BOY HAVE YOU LOST YA MIND CUZ I’LL HELP YOU FIND IT pic.twitter.com/7OucNuWq9K — try it out, man (@dannysze145) June 12, 2018