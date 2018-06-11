IHOP has been a staple in the food industry for years.

Not only is it known as the International House of Pancakes, but the abbreviation for its name rings bells itself. That’s why many food lovers were surprised to learn that the restaurant chain will be changing their name to IHOB.

The meaning of the letter “B” was kept a secret until today. International House of Burgers is the new name the restaurant will be going by. Who would’ve guessed? It took no time for Twitter to erupt, but IHOP IHOB assured that pancakes will still be on deck.

Scroll to check out some reactions: