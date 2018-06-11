Less is more at NPR. The organization’s Tiny Desk concert series is proving this point one musical installment at a time. The minimalistic aesthetic paired with the most talented artists in today’s music sphere proves to be a win-win situation. Today, Jorja Smith stopped by to perform ‘On My Mind’, ‘Blue Lights’ and ‘Teenage Fantasy’.

Smith effortlessly belts smooth vocals, accompanied by a 4-piece band, donned in orange plaid. The jazzed-out renditions of her songs are a delight for fans, and those who enjoy the U.K. singer’s approach to alternative r&b.

Smith, who turns 21 today, has been making waves on the music scene since her emergence in 2016. She has covered major ground internationally and has landed collaborations with Drake, Stormzy, Kali Uchis and producer Preditah. Her 12-track debut album Lost & Found seems promising as her music continues to permeate across both sides of the Atlantic. The best part? Smith is taking it all in stride. She released a humble tweet acknowledging her success in music and finally turning 21.

Today I am 21. 🎈🥂

This last year has been a dream. Just released my debut album ‘Lost & Found’ and now it’s my birthday. Never been happier. Thank you to everyone in my life right now, I love you.https://t.co/BWlGITxudv pic.twitter.com/fsUOpXMZHd — JMoney (@JorjaSmith) June 11, 2018

Keep up with Jorja Smith here and get into her Tiny Desk concert above for more.