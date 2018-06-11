Kanye Lands His Historic 8th Number One Album As ‘Ye’ Debuts At The Top Of The Billboard 200 Album Chart

Kanye Lands His Historic 8th Number One Album As ‘Ye’ Debuts At The Top Of The Billboard 200 Album Chart

Kanye West returns to the top of the album charts today in historic fashion, as ye, released on June 1 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, becomes his eighth #1 album, and West ties the record for most consecutive #1 album debuts in chart history.

This seven track project amassed a total of 180 million on-demand streams in its debut week and reached a total album equivalent of 208,000 units.

Ye was unveiled last Friday at a once-in-a-lifetime listening event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, seen around the world via a global livestream courtesy of the WAV app. Fans, media, radio programmers, tastemakers, artists and celebs flew in from all over world to be part of the ye Wyoming experience, and gathered around a bonfire in to hear the album for the first time.

The album’s tracks immediately shot to the top of the Spotify Global chart, and reached #1 in 83 countries on Apple Music.

ye is Kanye West’s eighth solo studio album, and is the second salvo in a historic five-album run he is creating for G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. Released on May 25 and immediately topping the Hip-Hop/R&B album chart, West produced Pusha T’s Daytona in its entirety. Following the June 1 release of ye, West followed with his highly-anticipated collaborative album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts, at another livestreamed bonfire listening event is Santa Clarita, CA. on Friday. In the coming weeks, June 15 and 22 respectively, West will helm production and creative for Mass Appeal/Def Jam’s Nas, and G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam’s Teyana Taylor.

Stay tuned for more on this remarkable and truly historic run by Kanye West