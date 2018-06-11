LeBron James is taking his talents to the small screen, as he is set to co-produce a new HBO documentary titled, Student Athlete, showcasing “the exploitative world of high-revenue college sports.”

The sports documentary will revolve around four young men and their athletic careers, each in a different stage than the other.

“This is an incredibly important story about the institutional denial of basic human rights for these student athletes. When (producer) Steve Stoute brought us this idea, it was a perfect fit for the kind of stories we want to tell at Spring Hill.”

To which Stoute followed behind and commented in addition to,

“The NCAA blinded by revenue goals is turning student athletes into full-time employees. This documentary is incredibly important as it debunks the myth that student athletes are being fairly compensated by receiving scholarships and a valuable education. In fact, the demands put on these students by this oppressive system makes it impossible for them to get the education they deserve. The time is now to end this false narrative and reveal the truth of this exploitation.”

The documentary is set to premiere on October 2nd at 10 PM.