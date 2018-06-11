Family Ties: Is Lil Wayne Making New Music in the Studio With Birdman?

The legal battle is over, but family ties remain strong as Lil Wayne may already be back in the studio with Birdman.

The New Orleans natives appear to be getting back to music as Cash Money producer D-Roc shared a photo of the two in the studio on his Instagram Thursday night (June 7). Although you can’t see either of their faces, you can clearly tell it’s Wayne based on the thick blonde locks. In front of him, Birdman appears to be sitting down at the soundboard.

D-Roc’s caption reads, “‘Father like son’ We speak things into existence.” The hashtags used in the caption readily suggest Birdman’s presence further suggesting the alleged studio session did in fact take place.

Earlier last week, Weezy made headlines when news broke that he finally reached a settlement with Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group. While the exact amount wasn’t disclosed, it was rumored to be worth more than $10 million.

Aside from UMG having to cut a hefty check, Tunechi’s lawyer, Ron Sweeney, revealed his client now owns his music, assets as well as name.

Sweeny told Billboard , “Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further.”

He added, “I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next.”

With Tha Carter V dropping solely on Universal, what could this recent studio session mean for the album’s contents? Keep in mind, Wayne has spent his entire career with Cash Money Records.

Furthermore, Birdman continues to embrace Wayne as his son, saying that regardless of what they go through, they’ll always be family.

After ending a three-year legal battle, some fans may think it’s too soon for Wayne to begin working with Birdman again. Regardless, if they’re good, we can only hope Tha Carter V is going to be great.