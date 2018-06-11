Nemas Boom Boom Room once again proves why her reign has been supreme during her 5 year run in NYC. On Tuesday, June 5th 2018 Nema Kamar was able to gather amazing talent to showcase their extraordinary musical talents at Slate in NYC.

NBA Champion, Iman Shumpert proved that he is a talented MC who’s passion exudes from every pore of his body and he was born to entertain. His performance left the audience in awe and his stage presence was comparable to any seasoned veteran in the Music world. Please know that he is the one to watch when it comes to the future of hip hop! Iman’s star power proved to be at an all time high as celebrities, Record Executives, socialites and fans poured in to see him blaze the stage. Some of the esteemed guest included Neyo, Kyrie Irving, Kenyon Martin, Lenny S(Roc Nation), Ty Hunter (Designer/Stylist), Wayne Brown (VP HartBeat Productions), Lisa Evers (FOX News/Hot 97) Jay Andino (VP, Sony/Orchard) and many more.

Iman’s opening acts were incredibly talented. Niki Darling opened the show with a classic Lauryn Hill song “Doo Wop” followed by two of her original songs. Her powerful vocals, rhyme skills and performance let the audience know this was the start of a show they would never forget. Then Sasha Lance hit the stage singing “Love Galore” by SZA and hypnotized the audience. Her sultry vocals and sexy dance moves as she performed her new single “Pull Up” proved this rising star is here to stay. Everyone who performed left the crowed wanting more. The event was hosted by comedian Jonathan Martin who kept the flow of the show moving smoothly while making the crowd laugh. The drinks were flowing thanks to Nema’s sponsor Martell and the culinary creations by celebrity Chef Daryl Harmon put smiles on everyone’s faces. Nemas Boom Boom Room has become the place where stars are born, connections are cultivated and the excitement never ends.