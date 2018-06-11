With her Queen album set for a late summer drop, Barbs all over the globe have been wondering when Nicki Minaj would announce new dates to perform. Today (June 11), Minaj revealed her NickiHndrxx tour, combining the fan bases of her and Future.

The fall tour will kick off in North America, starting in Baltimore and touching Chicago, DC, Miami, Brooklyn, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Las Vegas. From there the duo will take a quick break before conquering Europe with stops in London, Berlin, Amsterdam and more.

The news will delight fans who are eagerly waiting for her next album to drop. After releasing “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” Nicki was scheduled for a June release date before pushing back to August. Since that news, she has been on stage at Saturday Night Live and found herself as a guest feature on many songs such as Playboi Carti’s “Poke it Out.” Nicki also released “Rich Sex” featuring Lil Wayne, available below, and has another single on the way Thursday titled “Bed.”

For Future, he is coming off of the release of the Superfly official soundtrack, which he was the producer, and there are once again rumbles online about the release of Beast Mode 2. Zaytoven teased the highly-anticipated sequel back in March, stating to SSENSE it would come “not long after” the release of Superfly.

The combination of the two heavyweights in Hip-Hop will be sure to move tickets, check out where you can grab a seat in the announcement below and continue to keep your heads on a swivel for new music in the forthcoming months.