Ocean’s 8 hit number one at the box office making $41.5 million. The Warner Brother’s spin-off of an all-female cast of the Ocean’s trilogy stars Sandra Bullocks as Debbie Ocean, the sister of George Clooney’s role of Danny Ocean. Alongside Bullocks, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and many other women actresses star in this movie.

While the film did great at the domestic box office, its opening wasn’t a perfect success. The movie suffered from lots of re-shoots and cost nearly, $15o million to make and market the franchise worldwide. It fell behind the other Ocean’s trilogy movies.

This all female cast reboot movie, compared to others, such as Ghostbusters, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, didn’t attract as many fans of these two movies did. A possible reason would be that many women are not familiar with the Ocean’s movie franchise. Cinema Score gave this movie a repressed B+ as its grade from the audiences who saw it.