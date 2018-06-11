For someone who has never been heavily involved in anything outside of the legal drug market, Martin Shkreli has been in the mix with some very high profile Hip Hop artists in the past few years and always in the middle of the drama.

This time around, the controversial pharmaceutical king has put himself in the crosshairs of the Drake vs. Pusha T battle, alleging that he has his hands on an exclusive diss track from Drake that takes shots at Pusha T and G.O.O.D. Music CEO Kanye West.

Even though an incarcerated Shkreli will be spending the next seven years in federal prison for securities fraud, his reps have made a claim that “pharma bro” has staked a claim in the Pusha T/Drake beef, saying that Shkreli has a copy of Drake’s answer record.

“I am pleased to report my offices have received an unmarked USB disk containing what appears to be unpublished and newly created tracks by Drake, referencing recent events with respect to Pusha-T and Kanye West,”

Martin Shkreli said through a representative.

“There are 10 tracks and some appear to be demo tracks by an unnamed artist to inspire a forthcoming, fully-produced ‘disrespect’ musical piece. I would normally share a snippet as I have in the past, but my present situation negates this possibility,” Martin Shkreli said.

The reps claim that the tracks were sent on a USB to their office.

This would definitely coincide with the rumor that Drake is planning a full-length movie diss for the more visible half of the rap duo The Clipse.

After getting his hands on both The Carter V and the Wu Tang Clan’s unreleased Once Upon A Time In Shaolin, there’s no telling what the pharma-king has up his sleeve.