Fashion is birthed primarily in the inspiration process — a childhood playground (see: IVY PARK by Beyoncé) or the neighborhood you grew up in can become the center point of the entire collection altogether. The latter is the case for Pigalle founder Stephane Ashpool and his latest sportswear-inspired collection for summer ’18.

The new “Sunset to Duperré” collection goes overtime on the vibrant hues, offering a color-blocked array of bright yellow, pink and blue options. The tracksuits make for a functional-yet-fly standout item, but there’s also a few tailored pieces thrown into the mix to really make this a well-rounded collection. Blazers and slacks blend in perfectly with hoodies and tees, which can also be thrown together for a fresh business casual flex.

The new Pigalle Basketball “Sunset to Duperré” Collection is currently available at the brand’s Parisian boutique, but keep an eye on the official web store for a potential online drop.

Lookbook Images: Dexter Naxy / Pigalle