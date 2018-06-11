Finally, all three perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The third suspect, 39 year old Tacuma Ashman, was arrested last night in connection to the robbery in April of Safaree Samuels in Fort Lee, NJ.

Two other suspects, Shawn Harewood and Jonathan Ricketts, are charged along with Ashman with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession.

The trio robbed the rapper/reality star and two other men late night on April 2nd. Safaree and the other two men were ordered to lay face down before being stripped of $183K worth of jewelry and a red fur coat.

The Cadillac truck that the robbers used as a getaway vehicle crashed into the George Washington Bridge, allowing the men to escape on foot, but two of the three men were arrested on the night of the heist.

Safaree briefly described the robbery, appearing shook up while being interviewed by Power 105’s Angie Martinez.