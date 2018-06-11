Former adult film star and hip-hop artist Lethal Lipps has experienced the worst kind of luck in the past week. Early yesterday morning, Lipps was in a near-fatal car accident involving a midsize truck.

Lethal was driving in her BMW X5 down I-85 in North Carolina when she was rear-ended at astronomical speeds by a delivery Truck. The accident caused unsightly damage to her face and legs. Lipps, whose real name is Monique DeClou, was quickly rushed to the hospital and later released. As horrific as it is, the car accident is sadly just one of many unfortunate instances that have happened to the viral sensation in the past few days.

Early last week, during an interview on Thisis50.com, Lethal dropped damaging info about Harlem rapper Cam’Ron & his now ex-girlfriend, LHHNY reality personality Juju. The online interview was up for about 12hrs and had gained over 200k views before getting pulled down by YouTube. After a few days, Youtube rightfully reinstated the video although all the momentum had already died off. Lethal Lipps was apprehensive about speaking on Cameron’s relationship in the first place, believing mystical forces would come back to bite her squarely in the infamous ass. As strange as it may sound, she may have been onto something.

Shortly after the interview, Lethal Lipps began dealing with a series of unfortunate events, including the incarceration of a close friend, issues concerning her Atlanta business, and a burglary at her Queens apartment. According to friends, Lethal Lipps has always been a resilient individual who has dealt with many hardships in her life. During the same Thisis50 Interview, Lethal Lipps has acknowledged her ability to fight through adversity. Let’s hope that this time proves to be the same.