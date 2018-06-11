Pusha T may currently be the hottest name in Hip-Hop right now. After a headline-grabbing beef with Drake, the G.O.O.D. Music President stands unscathed and what many feel is a victory over the 6 God. Riding the wave of a stellar album in Daytona, Pusha found himself with GQ where he addresses the unheard diss record from Drake, which J.Prince states would end both he and Kanye West.

“You know, I don’t know. I just feel like if there was something that was beneficial for either of those two guys, they would do it,” Pusha said. “I think they’re into doing anything that’s beneficial for them.

“I don’t want to call them scared. I just want to say that they’re thinking. They’re doing what’s best for them,” he added.

Aside from the Drake beef, during the chat with GQ Pusha lets fans into the strategy behind G.O.O.D. Music and their current work. King Push shares that his album’s release was to set the tone for the series of releases, his time during Wyoming and encounters with the area wildlife and more.

It indeed does appear the war of words from the two is over. The focus of Pusha and G.O.O.D. Music is solely on the albums they are releasing and for Drake and the OVO Camp it appears the road to Scorpion is back on and is dropping new dates to his Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour. For the fans, it was fun while it lasted. Back to the music, check the full interview here.