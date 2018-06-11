Robert De Niro Drops F Bomb Twice While Bashing Trump at the Tony Awards, Twitter Reacts

After seeing some of the snap shots from last week’s G7 Summit, world leaders aren’t the only ones who have hit the end of the rope with Donald Trump. But producers couldn’t have known what to expect when Robert De Niro took the stage at last night’s 72nd Annual Tony Awards’ in New York City.

De Niro sent producers into a bleep button frenzy while bringing the crowd their feet as he delivered an uncensored introduction for Bruce Springsteen at the Tonys.

An idea that was realized and sent them scrambling to hit the censor button on the Academy Award winning actor and icon. Raising two triumphant fists and a smug grin after dropping this scene stealing phrase, “I’m gonna say one thing: F—k Trump!” He continued, saying, “It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s F—k Trump!”

The Academy Award-winning icon’s expletive-laden utterance was the f-bomb heard around the world. And it was dropped so candidly, even Samuel L. Jackson would be proud. De Niro received a roaring standing ovation as he seemingly vocalized what other people in the room were thinking, but never had the guts or opportunity to say out loud. While NFL players like Malcolm Jenkins took the quiet approach, De Niro let it all hang out!

Fortunately, the censors bleeps weren’t international. Thanks to the Australian telecast, we could hear the Meet The Parents/Fockers star officially kick Donald Trump out of his famous “circle of trust!”

Thank God for TV down under.

Twitter was here for the actor’s comments and showed out with a hysterical amount of support for De Niro speaking his truth.

Robert De Niro is my favorite rapper. — 🌹 Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) June 11, 2018

Famed Star Wars actor and The Joker voice actor Mark Hamill also got in on the fun. Making fun of ‘how to get a standing ovation at the Tony Awards.’

How to get a STANDING OVATION at The Tonys? Give the people what they want…always a crowd pleaser!!! #SpeakingTruthToPower #TuckFrump. https://t.co/EkTwqppMxK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 11, 2018

Here are some other equally hilarious responses to the best F-Word usage all year:

Two little words that perfectly describe the sentiment of nearly every person alive on the planet today. Robert De Niro received a standing ovation for bolding saying them at the #TonyAwards in front of a worldwide audience. Fuck Trump!pic.twitter.com/68V8VWTpZM — Wes Jordan💦 (@wesley_jordan) June 11, 2018

Waiting on Trump to tweet something passive-aggressive about how Robert De Niro is a terrible actor. pic.twitter.com/BHJWoIVoLf — Gena Hymowech (@genah) June 11, 2018

That's how you do it in America. Fuck Trump – Robert de Niro pic.twitter.com/KTM9vngOPC — रंगा सियार (@RangaSiyaar1) June 11, 2018

Are people really upset that De Niro said fuck trump? lol. But seriously though—fuck trump. — Imani Gandy🍍 (@AngryBlackLady) June 11, 2018

If De Niro saying "F*** Trump" is enough for a standing ovation, let me know when the limo is arriving to take me on my all-expenses paid trip to Hollywood. — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) June 11, 2018

De Niro vs. Trump by the talented @LatuffCartoons pic.twitter.com/ckU1IH37NE — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) June 11, 2018

Me reading the tweets of Trump supporters angry that Robert De Niro threw F-bombs at the Dotard in Chief. pic.twitter.com/YN3Lki1SsF — Sherri Shavon❄️❄️ (@sherrishavon) June 11, 2018

NYTimes: Robert De Niro Uses Profanity to Condemn Trump at Tony Awards

ME: It's a miracle if anyone can talk about Trump without using profanity. — Jeri Henson Dies (@BionicBlonde) June 11, 2018

However, not everone is for De Niro’s televised tenacious tirade against the POTUS. British television host Piers Morgan pretty much called the speach ‘treasonous.’ He quickly took to Twitter and The Daily Mail to let us all know how he feels about his friend from across the pond.

*NEW COLUMN*

Trump-bashing stars like De Niro & Maher now hate him so much they’d rather see America sucked into war & recession than for him to succeed – we used to call that treason.https://t.co/JLYT8XcJZ6 pic.twitter.com/TCmUrCcobP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2018

*NEW:

When American stars like De Niro scream 'F*CK TRUMP!' as their President strives for peace with North Korea – they're the problem, not him.

My column: https://t.co/yYsctLWjn6 pic.twitter.com/4IvAimUPrr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2018