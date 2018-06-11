Supreme is known for dropping some of the most fire collaborations on the market, and the brand’s latest alongside Nike is literally covered in flames.

Reintroducing the Air Streak Spectrum Plus silhouette, the shoe combines mesh on the upper with a Phylon midsole and TPU midfoot shank. The tongue also utilizes a mesh construction, further complimented by puff logo appliqués and reflective logos on the suede heel panels. Color options are limited to just two, with a “Black/Volt” combo and the more standout “White/Habanero-Red” colorway, giving the Swoosh another win when it comes to dope collabs.

Pick up the Supreme x Nike Air Streak Spectrum Plus collection either online or at the Manhattan flagship, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations starting this Thursday (June 14). Japan will see the release on Saturday (June 16).