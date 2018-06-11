Swizz Beatz and Timbaland reenergized the Summer Jam stage with their historic beat battle. In the end, Swizz said the battle wasn’t over.

Now we know for sure the battle will continue. Both of the legendary producers joined “TMZ Live” Monday (June 11) to announce they will bring the beats battle on tour. Making the announcement more exciting, the tour would include guest appearances by artists they have worked with and others which they haven’t worked with.

Based on both of their extensive catalogs, the possibilities of guest stars is infinite. This could be a monumental moment for Hip-Hop.

Speaking on the stage battle, “the culture got the best of it because–the generation that was in front of us got to get kind of a history lesson on music and–me and Tim’s hits,” Swizz said.

Summer Jam wasn’t the first time the super producers collided in a beats battle but it was the first time they battled in front of a stadium-sized crowd.

Without a doubt, Hip-Hop is competitive and these beat battles could be a more modernized form of the classic DJ battles which intrigued fans in Hip-Hop’s formative years.

In the past, Just Blaze also stepped into the mix and battled Swizz live on Hot 97. With a tour seemingly in the works, Hopefully, other producers will take on the challenge.

The trash talk between Swizz and Tim is ongoing and only makes for a better show. Who would you like to see compete in a beats battle? We will be following this situation as it continues to develop.