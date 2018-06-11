With a new baby, new music and even newer kicks in 2018, Travis Scott has crafted out a pretty busy year so far. It doesn’t look like he’s slowing down either, especially with this latest update that will see the celebrated MC stepping into the sports realm very soon.

The Rodeo rapper is scheduled to perform at the 2018 NBA Awards on TNT, with plans to do his hits “Goosebumps” (seen above) and “Butterfly Effect.” The night will be hosted by black-ish star Anthony Anderson at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, with top performers in the league from the 2017-18 NBA season receiving awards that include the Kia NBA MVP, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award. A special honor will also be bestowed on NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo, as he’ll receive the Sager Strong Award for his many positive contributions in the paint and beyond.

The second annual NBA Awards on TNT, presented by Kia, goes down Monday (June 25) beginning at 9 PM ET. Watch Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect” music video below to get ready for the performance: