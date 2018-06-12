As much as the diehard G-Unit fans know that after almost 20 years it’s a wrap, it’s still one of the most disappointing splits in Hip Hop.

50 Cent, actor, producer and head of the notorious G-Unit squad, announced that his lyrical lieutenant Lloyd Banks has left the fold, Good thing to know is that it’s all love.

Is it because he hasn’t dropped a project since 2010’s H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2) due to Fif’s busy schedule? Well, let’s just hope that Banks get the recognition for those bars that he rightfully deserves.