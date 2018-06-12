Words by Kyra Donahoo





With every drop from Kanye West’s inclusive apparel collections, fans are always pressed to cop the stylish rapper’s latest footwear and clothing selections. When it came to the YEEZY BOOST 700 Wave Runner, many were persistent and took no time to add the chunky sole stunners to their wardrobes, with the sneakers inevitably selling out almost instantly after its release. Sneakerheads who missed out on that drop shouldn’t feel bummed out about the YEEZYs being impossible to purchase, as adidas will soon be releasing a viable alternate option.

The Yung-1 sneaker was initially introduced to the game back in January, and have since gained respect from footwear fiends for being the ultimate “dad shoe” with its trendy chunky silhouette, in addition to the retro colorways that add a little spice into the mix. While the Yung-1 was first previewed in an off-white colorway, the official release sees the silhouette in a classic red, white, and navy color scheme. In addition, a second option combines a vibrant retro orange and navy together, further complimenting the suede and mesh mash-up perfectly.

Looking to cop the adidas Yung-1 to enhance your wardrobe for this summer? Head over to the brand’s official web store beginning June 21 to purchase either option for $130 USD.



Images: adidas