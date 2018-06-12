With Father’s Day just around the corner, BAPE is gearing up to release a special boxset that will benefit the gift-giver just as much as the old chap receiving it.

The new “Dad and Son Sunglasses” pack comes with two pairs of specs designed with the classic BAPE camo print. You won’t even have to argue over who gets what; each frame is either labeled “Dad” or “Son” and comes in a box that also utilizes the signature 1ST CAMO design. Further details that make this the perfect gift idea include the tin case packaging, polarized lenses and temples that feature the brand’s Shark Head motif to complete the “cool dad” steez.

Check for the BAPE Eyewear “Dad and Son Sunglasses” boxset at BAPE retailers and online this Saturday (June 16).