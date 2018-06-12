As sports fans await the kickoff of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this Thursday (June 14), Billionaire Boys Club is dropping a soccer-inspired set of gear exclusive to New York City.

Sportswear with a streetwear edge is the main focus in this set, with player jerseys, goalie long sleeves and warm-up suits getting a full color-heavy makeover, ranging from rainbow tie-dye patterns to the signature BBC Space Camo design. To make things extra exclusive to NYC style fiends, a futbol jersey and goalie jersey were created with “7 Mercer” and “212” motifs as homage to the flagship location in the Soho shopping district. All in all, goal!

Pick up the NYC-exclusive Billionaire Boys Club Summer 2018 capsule collection right now at the BBC NYC flagship and online.



Images: Billionaire Boys Club