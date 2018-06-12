Cardi B currently has not one, but two songs in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Billboard reports that her Bad Bunny and J. Balvin-assisted single, “I Like It,” moved from No. 7 to No. 3, meanwhile her Maroon 5 collaboration, “Girls Like You,” jumped from No. 94 to No. 4. These records are just the latest top 5 singles for the Bronx rapper, who was holding down the third spot with Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”

Bardi is currently on maternity leave but she has been posted up in the studio, so who knows what she has up her sleeve.

She’s nesting for the next month until she has her baby, and is set to go on the 24K Magic tour with Mars in September. She announced her hiatus in April ahead of the Broccoli City Festival.

“Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while and everything,” she said. “Because you know, shorty keep growing and it’s just like…you know, I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a bitch barely can breathe. I wanna thank y’all for understanding.”