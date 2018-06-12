Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino have been collaborating since they first teamed up for “The Worst Guys” in 2013. So it wasn’t much of a surprise when Gambino was on deck for Chano’s Open Mike event for high school students in Chicago.

Hosted by Chance himself and Malcolm London at the Harold Washington Library Center, the Coloring Book rapper surprised the youngsters when he brought out Gambino to sing his latest hit single, “This is America.”

Before he took the stage, Chano teased, “My next guest needs no introduction.”

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

Its been a while since we’ve heard some new music from the Chicago rapper, but he has been keeping busy with his philanthropic work. He raised $10,000 at his birthday party by selling $125 tickets and donated proceeds to the Social Works program.